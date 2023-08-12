Lizzo desperate to come up with strategy to save ‘sinking ship' amid lawsuit

File Footage

Lizzo’s seems to be falling further into the pithole as she has now been dropped from Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show consideration amid heated sexual and racial harassment lawsuit.

The controversial singer has been “desperately” trying to come up with a new strategy to tackle her situation, however, it does not seem to be working for her, reported Daily Mail.

Lizzo landed in trouble earlier this month after her ex dancers, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis, filed the lawsuit against her, accusing her of creating a “hostile work environment.”

Now, an insider spilt to the publication that the singer has lost her chance of performing during Halftime festivities, set for the year 2024, due to her ongoing scandal.

The organization is set to “immediately drop Lizzo from Super Bowl Halftime Show contention - having previously had her name in the mix as one of the front-runners for the 2024 spectacle.”

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,' the source said in the wake of the accusations - which Lizzo vehemently denies,” the insider said.

Another source spilt to the outlet that the singer’s teams “desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship.”

“It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts,” the music-industry source shared.

“Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this.

“If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this.”