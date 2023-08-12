 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles announces military appointments for working royals

The anti-monarchy group Republic has criticized King Charles announcement to give new military roles to the working royals.

Taking to Twitter, the Republic tweeted, “Nepotism and the abuse of our armed forces for the aggrandisement of one family is apparently something to be celebrated. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

Reacting to Prince William and Kate Middleton tweet after the new military roles, Republic CEO Graham Smith, said, “They’ll do more or less nothing in these unearned roles, it’s all about making themselves feel special.”

Earlier, the palace announced, “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family.

“The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Commenting over it, the Prince and Princess of Wales said, “An honour to serve our new military affiliations.”


