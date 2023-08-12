 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck breakup cause revealed

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Ana De Armas spilled the beans on the much-talked breakup in a 2022 interview
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are an item now. But, before her, the actor briefly romantically linked with Ana De Armas, but it fizzled out soon enough. The Columbian beauty partly blamed media scrutiny for it.

In June 2022 interview, the Deep Water star told Elle that excessive media attention was so horrible that she was forced to leave L.A.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" the 35-year-old said.

"It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out... It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

The Knives Out star revealed she is not an avid user of social media or Google.

"I deleted Twitter years ago," she revealed. "I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year."

De Armas' comments added to the confirmation of previous reports that suggested the pair split was due to the actress refusal to stay in Los Angeles, where Affleck's children are based.

"She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the insider told PEOPLE in 2021.

