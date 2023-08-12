 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action

Saturday, August 12, 2023

File Footage

Florence Pugh is reportedly one of the top contenders to play the iconic role of Rapunzel in live-action version of Disney film Tangled.

Even though it is not confirmed whether or not the fantasy comedy film is in works, reports have emerged that the filmmakers are eyeing the Oppenheimer star as the magically long-haired Princess. 

According to an industry insider Daniel RPK, Disney is eyeing Pugh for the role of Rapunzel in the not yet confirmed project.

It is pertinent to note that even if the movie is being made on Tangled, it is still in very early stages of development and with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the production is said to have halted.

This comes after it was reported that Jada Pinkett Smith was being considered for the role, however, according to fact-checking site Snopes, the reports are fake.

As for the role of male lead in the movie, Flynn Rider, fans of Tangled have suggested the names of Harry Styles and Tom Holland. 

