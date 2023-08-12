Itzy’s Lia sits out World Scout Jamboree ‘K-Pop Super Live’ due to health issues

Lia from the K-pop group Itzy sat out the World Scout Jamboree "K-Pop Super Live" due to health concerns. The news was announced on August 11 by her agency JYP Entertainment before the show took place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.





Their full statement read:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We are letting you know that due to health reasons, Lia will not be participating in today’s 2023 World Scout Jamboree “K-Pop Super Live” as scheduled.

We made the decision for her to not attend the event because we considered our artist’s health our top priority, and we ask for the generous understanding of the fans who had been waiting [to see her].

We will do our utmost to help our artist recover.

Thank you."

Itzy is currently in the process of promoting their latest comeback Kill My Doubt as well as their title track Cake, which recently achieved its first music show win.

The title track has been receiving mixed reviews from netizens as they claim the quality of the group’s music has been declining since the release of their song Sneakers.