Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham has demonstrated his exceptional modeling skills, taking center stage in the unveiling of PUMA's newest 180 sneaker collection.

The 20-year-old offspring of David and Victoria Beckham effortlessly sported a coordinated ensemble comprised of double denim for the photoshoot. His outfit included a faded denim jacket paired with loosely-fitted, faded denim jeans.

Underneath the denim layers, Romeo wore a simple white vest that perfectly complemented the brand's iconic white sneakers. These sneakers were adorned with stylish brown corduroy panels, adding a touch of luxury to the overall look.

In another expertly captured image, Romeo confidently posed wearing only the white vest and jeans. This angle allowed him to showcase not only his tastefully tattooed arm but also the intricate design of the sneakers.

Switching up the attire, Romeo opted for a white knitted vest paired with light blue, generously-cut denim jeans in a subsequent snapshot.

He went on to present the brand's 180 sneaker in an all-white variant, featuring the same refined white corduroy panels akin to the previously showcased brown version.

Notably, Romeo also unveiled his fresh buzzcut hairstyle and cleanly shaved eyebrows, which drew inspiration from his father.

This photoshoot follows a recent display of David Beckham's enduring style influence, even within his own household. Romeo paid homage to his father's iconic 2001 buzzcut, further establishing the Beckham family's enduring impact on the world of fashion.