‘Itaewon Class’ star Ahn Bo Hyun’s biggest insecurity now brings him pride

Well-known Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun’s biggest insecurity is now a source of pride for him. The actor, who has starred in shows such as My Name, Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells, revealed he used to be insecure about his large hands.

When making an appearance in the show Home Alone, the hosts of the show praised the actor for his hands. He then confessed that he is actually quite insecure about his hands. “I’m actually embarrassed of my hands.”

He explained that his insecurity began when he worked as a model as he thought his hands looked strange when wearing long-sleeved outfits. “When I wear clothes with sleeves like this, all you see are my hands. When I was a model, you only see my hands in photos, and looks like they were photoshopped.”

Sung Hoon, who is also an actor, explained that having large hands as a male actor is quite useful because it makes the female leads’ faces look smaller in comparison.

After receiving heavy support from fans, it seems the actor has changed his views about himself. When asked to comment on large hands when promoting his latest show See You In My 19th Life, he claimed: “Big hands? I heard a lot of people like big hands. I’m proud of my big hands.”