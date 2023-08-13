King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis

King of England sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis

In a show of compassion and sympathy, the King of England has sent a message to United States President Joe Biden in the wake of wildfires wreaking havoc on the island of Maui, Hawai'i, and has offered his condolences and support.



King's message to Joe Biden

The British Royal Family's official Instagram page revealed a heartfelt message penned by the monarch for the US President, expressing his deep concern for the victims of the wildfire.

The message by the King read, "My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawai'i. We can only begin to imagine the scale of devastation engulfing the island and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected."

Destruction caused by Maui wildfire

Maui wildfires have left a trail of death and destruction, as the death toll has reached 80.



The estimated cost of rebuilding the island, as estimated by FEMA, is 5.52 billion dollars, with more than 2000 properties destroyed.

Earlier, NBC News revealed that as the wildfires broke out in Hawaii, the state's outdoor emergency warning alarm system, the largest in the world, failed, resulting in the deepening of the crisis.