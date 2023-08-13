Junior, son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, released by record company after struggles with album sales

Junior, Peter Andre and Katie Price's son, who just recently started his music career has now faced a serious setback as he is reportedly dropped by his record company.

He was dropped due to poor sales and streams of his album since signing his contract two years ago.

Junior, following in the footsteps of his father, embarked on his journey to make a name for himself as a musician. The young singer signed a deal with Colombia Records in August 2021.

The 18-year-old Junior also released his first single, named Slide, which was initially received well by the audience, but it was only able to reach number 72 in the official iTunes charts.

According to Metro, a source told the publication that Junior hoped that his music would resonate with the Gen Z audience, but that wasn't the case.

The insider added, "Following poor sales and streams, he has been released."

The setback for the young singer comes after several impressive performances by him this year (2023).

In July, Junior performed at the Camp Bestival music festival. He also performed at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire as a support act for Hrvy earlier this year.

Junior has recently teased his new single album and its title via an Instagram post.



