Sunday, August 13, 2023
Prince George is facing a ‘baptism by fire’: 'Not even Prince William can help'

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting approach has just ben put under the radar, given that Prince George been undergoing a ‘baptism by fire’ for two years in a row now.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s desperate attempts to offer Prince Geroge as ‘normal a childhood as possible’ has been referenced by psychologist Emma Kenny.

She touched base on this approach and chalked it all up to Princess Diana’s death.

In her eyes, “having experienced the profound grief of losing a parent at a young age, William understands, like few others can, the importance of providing emotional support and stability to his own children.”

Ms Kenny’s claims were shared during one of her interviews with The Mirror.

In it she pointed out how, “The empathy, kindness, and strength he gained from that difficult time are evident in the parenting approach that both he and Kate take.”

When it comes to Kate Middleton however, Ms Kenny feels, “the way she interacts with all her children publicly demonstrates warmth and understanding.”

Still though, Ms Kenny warns, the events of 2022 and 2023 were probably his ‘baptism by fire’.

“The past year has probably taught George an awful lot about his destiny,” she also said.

“To see the Jubilee, followed by the late Queen’s funeral, and then the Coronation. That’s a lot for a 10-year-old to absorb,” she later added before concluding.

