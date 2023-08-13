Prince Harry shares first personal statement after ‘HRH’ title removed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared his first personal statement on Archewell Foundation’s website days after royal family removed his ‘HRH’ title.



Archewell team, on behalf of the Duke, shared the news with title: “PRINCE HARRY PLAYS POLO IN SINGAPORE FOR SENTEBALE.”

As per the statement, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, returned to the Singapore Polo Club to compete in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. The match, played between the Royal Salute Sentebale Team and the Singapore Polo Club Team, ended in a tie at 7-7.”

It further said, “Prince Harry started Sentebale alongside Prince Seeiso in response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho in 2006. Now in its thirteenth year, the annual Polo Cup has generated more than £11 million for Sentebale’s vital work with young people in Bostwana and Lesotho.”

“The funds raised this year will support Sentebale’s holistic package of care for vulnerable communities by sustaining programs that improve access to education, health, and social services to increase positive health outcomes and encourage young people to thrive.”

Prince Harry’s personal message reads: “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world.

“Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”