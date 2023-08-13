Celebrated NFL player attends Blackpink's concert: Watch

The former NFL athlete was there with his daughter, who was the fangirl of the K-pop group

Blink fans swarmed to New Jersey as the BlackPink took to the stage to perform their hit North American leg, but amid the concert, surprisingly, NFL retiree Tom Brady went viral.

On Saturday, a photo of the legendary quarterback was doing rounds where he sported a white tee and black hat on social media shared by a fan after he took his daughter, Vivian, a superfan of the K-pop group, to the MetLife stadium some days ago, per Popbase.

Jumping on the bandwagon, the 46-year-old took a hilarious take on the viral photo by reposting on Twitter, "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken."

The internet was in splits, sharing their amusing reactions.

"I just know he let it loose during 'As If It's Your Last,'" one fan shared.

"Was there footage of him singing along?," and "This is literally my dad when I made him take me to NSYNC," another added.

Brady shares three children with ex-partner Gisele Bündchen.