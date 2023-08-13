"Emily Atack opens up about navigating singledom and self-esteem challenges

Emily Atack, a prominent female television star, openly acknowledges the challenges she faces while being single, even admitting to shedding tears of loneliness before drifting off to sleep.

The actress and comedian gained recognition through her role in The Inbetweeners and has engaged in a series of romantic relationships since then. Despite this, she has yet to discover enduring love with any of her former partners.

Her most recent relationship, involving Liam McGough, a former participant on Big Brother, concluded in 2022. Emily, who is 33 years old, reveals that a lack of self-esteem stands as a significant hurdle whenever she encounters a new potential partner.

In her conversation with The Sun, she expresses, "'People think I fly the flag for all the single ladies, but I’m not afraid to admit being on your own is actually miserable a lot of the time. It’s pretty hard."

She further explains, "There are times when I go out and I feel confident and sexy on my own and I’m independent. But there are times when I cry myself to sleep because it’s lonely and awful, and it’s OK to admit that, I think."

Emily's romantic history includes associations with comedian Seann Walsh, model Jude Taylor, and even speculation about a romantic involvement with Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish. In her quest for love, she has also explored the celebrity dating app Raya, albeit without success.

Reflecting on her personal journey, she notes, "Where I go wrong in life is that I’m known as confident, sexy and all those things, and that’s all great,' she said. And then the second that I’m in love, I’m absolutely pathetic. 'I go from being confident to being like, ‘Just have everything’, and that’s not on them, that’s all on me. That’s a lack of self care and self love. I have mountains and buckets of confidence but no self-esteem."

Recent events have fueled speculation about Emily rekindling her relationship with ex-boyfriend Liam McGough. She contributed to his 38th birthday celebration in July, marking their joint presence at a house party in London. Emily's stylish appearance in a captivating black outfit contrasted with Liam, now a tree surgeon, taking charge of the music.

The duo posed for a group photograph, subsequently shared on Liam's Instagram the following day, adding to the conjecture surrounding their relationship.