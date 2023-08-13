Joey King shares thrilling moment joining Taylor Swift onstage during Eras Tour

Joey King has openly shared her perspective on her participation in Taylor Swift's on-stage performance, which took place in front of a massive audience.

During Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City last July, the 24-year-old Bullet Train actress made an appearance on stage. She was accompanied by Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner, and together they unveiled the music video for Swift's song "I Can See You."

In a recent conversation with CNN, King discussed her feelings about being embraced by the multitude of Swifites during this tour stop. She described the experience as being on a whole different level and a uniquely distinct occurrence to step onto a stage in front of over 70,000 people.

King recalled, "I was like, ‘Bring me on stage?’ [And Taylor] was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like, ‘You did not tell me I was going on stage.’ I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.”

Drawing a comparison, King likened the sensation of facing the massive crowd to the feeling of plunging into an "ice bath", describing it as the most fitting way to convey the experience. She elaborated, saying, "It just takes your breath away and you’re genuinely caught for breath. It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

The actress, who had previously appeared in Swift's "Mean" music video in 2011, mentioned that when approached to collaborate again for Swift's latest video, her response was an immediate and enthusiastic "yes."

In the music video, Taylor Lautner (31), Joey King, and Presley Cash (26) joined forces to support Taylor Swift (33) in reclaiming her album "Speak Now." This album is the most recent addition to Swift's ongoing series of re-recordings.