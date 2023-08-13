 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'vulgar' outfits shocked 'conservative' Italians

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's trip to Italy under scanner for the couple's 'odd' fashion statements 

Kanye West's latest outing with Bianca Censori in Italy, where she sported a couple of semi-naked outfits, was not received well by the locals as they felt the pair disrespected the country's conservative Catholic heritage.

The newly-wed duo reached the Western European country last week as the 28-year-old unapologetically wore revealing clothing on the streets of Florence.

Alarmed locals took to social media to vent their anger and called the Melbourne-born see-through outfits "immodest," per Daily Mail.

"We don't need this trash in Italy," one Italian native wrote.

While another labeled Kim Kardashian look-alike outfits as "classless" and "vulgar."

While other users from various countries also chimed in, "Planning a trip to Italy, I have read several times that Italians are very fashionable and are fairly conservative in their clothing choices. Wonder what they think of this exhibitionist?"

"The classy Italians won't be impressed that is for sure. What an absolute mess!" a third shared.

While one commented, "The Italians will be horrified."

"This is sexy at home between adults, but trashy in public," another commented.

"Someone forgot to tell ex "Reverend" Kanye that they are in a conservative Catholic nation, not Miami or NYC...' one user added.

The anger was simmered after the controversial rapstar's new wife paraded in a series of raunchy outfits.

On Wednesday, at a restaurant, she stepped out with a see-through mesh top with hubby wearing no shoes.

Barefooted again the next day, the Yeezy designer donned black leggings over a skimpy bikini top that barely hid her breasts.

Some alleged West was behind Censori's edgy makeover, but the pair remained tight-lipped on the issue.

