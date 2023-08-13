Sophie Turner rocks ‘80s look as ‘Godmother’ of crime world in new show 'Joan'

Sophie Turner is playing jewel thief Joan in new ITV series of the same name

Sophie Turner underwent a stunning transformation into a glamorous 1980s jewel thief as she filmed scenes for her upcoming ITV drama Joan on a Saturday.

The Game of Thrones actress appeared almost unrecognizable, sporting striking 1980s-style hair and makeup for her shoot in Birmingham, ingeniously standing in for central London.

Sophie donned a vintage brown fur coat paired with a red two-piece suit, embodying her lead role as the infamous British jewel thief, Joan Hannington.

Her ensemble featured a peplum-style top that perfectly complemented a matching pencil skirt, elegantly paired with patent black heels.

While her previous on-set appearances showcased her with short blonde hair, these fresh scenes revealed Sophie wearing a brown wig styled into a voluminous and classic 1980s fashion.

The transformation was rounded off with the addition of oversized pear earrings and a generous application of blusher on her cheeks.

As the shooting continued, she was spotted in a navy blue outfit underneath the fur coat, as she interacted with a vintage London bus during the scenes.

The series revolves around Joan, who was wed to professional thief Boisie Hannington, and her immersion into a life of criminal exploits. Together, they ascended to become the most successful diamond thieves in Britain.

Handling vast sums of money, the upcoming show has been aptly described as an enthralling 'rags-to-riches rollercoaster.'

Anna Symon, the accomplished screenwriter, collaborated closely with Joan in the development of the scripts for the project.

While the release date for the series remains pending, Joan's memoir, I am What I am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief, serves as an inspirational source for the thrilling narrative.