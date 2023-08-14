Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved

Kate Middleton is reportedly proving to be a daughter King Charles never had.



The Princess of Wales is enlisted in the good books of His Majesty and is adored by the King.

BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond reveals: "There's little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter (he's really quite a softie at heart) and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy."



Ms Bond then revealed late Princess Diana's wish to have a daughter.

"Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter," she told OK!

"I spoke to her about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child and she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again.

"But she admitted that she would love a daughter... and perhaps if she hadn't have died, that wish might have come true."

The expert added: "So, for King Charles it's a delight that he gets on so well with Catherine. He made efforts with Meghan too... but that has obviously not worked out."

She continued: "He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours.

"I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network [that] Catherine has created for William," Ms Bond concluded.