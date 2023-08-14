 
Jamie Foxx trying to woo ex Katie Holmes after going ‘hell and back’ amid health scare

Jamie Foxx would reportedly do anything to get back together with his former girlfriend Katie Holmes after a medical complication took him to the hospital in April.

The actor-comedian is “on a mission” to woo the Batman Begins star, who was married to Tom Cruise before she started a relationship with Foxx, so that she would come back in his life after he miraculously survived his health scare.

An insider split to National Enquirer that even though Foxx has dated his fair share of women throughout his life, feels his six-year relationship with Holmes was “a romance born of passion.”

The Django Unchained actor believes life has given him another chance, and he only wants Holmes by his side now that he has defeated death.

Sharing insight into his mission to win the beauty back, the source said Foxx wants to reach out to Holmes to make amends, and ask her if she would want to come back in his life.

"Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie," the insider shared.

"Their chemistry was off the charts. It was a romance born of passion but became so much more. In hindsight, Jamie can't believe he let her slip through his fingers."

Foxx says he went to "hell and back" when he was admitted in hospital in April and now wants to reconnect with Holmes, if she would take him back.

"He knows and respects that she's moved on,” the insider said, adding, “but if she were open to taking him back, that would be the dream scenario!"

