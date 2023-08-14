 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katie Price begs judge to be ‘put in jail’: ‘Just throw me in!'

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Katie Price begs judge to be ‘put in jail’: ‘Just throw me in!
Katie Price begs judge to be ‘put in jail’: ‘Just throw me in!'

Katie Price has just shocked the world with her plea to a judge, and it includes a request for jail time.

For those unversed, Price is currently facing courts over her “breach of income payments agreements.”

Her admissions began once Price admitted that she’s been in court more times than she’s “had hot dinners”.

The star was declared bankrupt back in 2019 and has been in and out of the Royal Courts of Justice over her £3.2million debt.

It is pertinent to mention that Price risks losing her £2million house if she winds up losing her lengthy legal battle.

But, despite going to bat against the allegations in the past, Price has asked to be put in jail to cover all misdemeanors against her.

She even branded the entire thing a possible ‘win-win’ situation for both parties involved.

Her main reason however, is so she can make a show about it later on, given her love for “prison stuff.”

She told The Mirror about her desires, and was quoted saying, “I'm so threatened with court letters.”

“I've been to court more times than I've had hot dinners lately,” she also admitted during the course of her chat.

Because of this “I am not scared of court anymore. I have said, “Can't you put me to prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it.”

“I'm fed up with the reminders and why I'm in it [court]. I genuinely don't care if I go to prison. Because it's done then,” she also added.

Before concluding she also added, “It wouldn't affect my job, it wouldn't affect nothing. I wouldn't be in there long."If they keep threatening me, just do it. 'If you do this you could go to prison ...' Just do it.”

More From Entertainment:

Billy Porter drags Harry Styles for using his ‘community’ over ‘Vogue’ cover

Billy Porter drags Harry Styles for using his ‘community’ over ‘Vogue’ cover
Kanye West ‘possessive’ of Bianca Censori but not ‘controlling’: Psychic

Kanye West ‘possessive’ of Bianca Censori but not ‘controlling’: Psychic

Jamie Foxx trying to woo ex Katie Holmes after going ‘hell and back’ amid health scare

Jamie Foxx trying to woo ex Katie Holmes after going ‘hell and back’ amid health scare
Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans

Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans
Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'

Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'
Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'

Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'
Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'

Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'
David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content
Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report