‘Grieving’ Sandra Bullock makes first appearance since Bryan Randall death: Photo

Sandra Bullock made her first appearance after losing the “love of her life” and partner of eight years, Bryan Randall.

The Blind Side star could be seen seated in a car in a picture obtained by Daily Mail in Beverly Hills on Monday, few days after her photographer boyfriend passed away after secret battle with ALS.

Randall “peacefully” died after fighting with the disease for three years on August 5, his family revealed in a heartbreaking statement.

A couple of days later it was revealed that Bullock and Randall had secretly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in 2017 on his birthday but never tied the knot legally.

During her first appearance, the expressions of the actor are not visible, but according to the publication, she was driving with her dog while out in Beverly Hills.

According to Page Six, Bullock took a break from her Hollywood career to take care of Randall, who hid the news of his diagnosis with the degenerative disease from his friends from the industry.

Even though the couple never had any children of their own, Bullock's two adopted children, son Louis and daughter Laila, started calling Randall "dad" after they exchanged vows in 2017.

Randall was also a father to Skylar Staten Randall, whom he shared with his former partner Janine Staten.