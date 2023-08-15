 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement
Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement 

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell have decided to take their relationship to the next significant step!

After being in an on-and-off relationship for nearly ten years, the couple is now prepared to exchange their vows. Campbell and Woodell took to social media on Monday to share their exhilarating news. 

Their joint Instagram post included a carousel of jubilant images, accompanied by the simple yet heartfelt caption, "You and me."

The primary image captures the joyous moment where the actor from "The Flight Attendant" wears a broad smile while gazing affectionately into his soon-to-be bride's eyes, playfully lifting her into the air. 

The serene backdrop of mountains and a verdant field adds to the charm of the picture. Another snapshot showcases the pair beaming at the camera for a selfie, where Campbell proudly displays her newly adorned piece of jewelry. In each of the three photos, the couple is wrapped in an affectionate embrace, radiating their happiness.

Numerous well-wishers conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the couple on this joyous occasion. Notably, Campbell's former co-stars from the supernatural CW series "The Originals," including Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt, and Riley Voelkel, chimed in with their comments on the engagement shoot, adding to the collective excitement.

Coinciding with this announcement is more positive news for Woodell. Just last week, Peacock unveiled the official trailer for one of his upcoming ventures. This upcoming fall, viewers will have the pleasure of watching the San Francisco-native talent on their television screens as he takes on a role in "The Continental: From the World of John Wick."

More From Entertainment:

Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do'

Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do'

Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo

Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news video

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news
Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off video

Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'

Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'
Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’
Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video video

Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video

Beyoncé stands by Lizzo amidst lawsuit with public declaration of support

Beyoncé stands by Lizzo amidst lawsuit with public declaration of support

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?
Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans

Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans