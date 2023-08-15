Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell have decided to take their relationship to the next significant step!

After being in an on-and-off relationship for nearly ten years, the couple is now prepared to exchange their vows. Campbell and Woodell took to social media on Monday to share their exhilarating news.

Their joint Instagram post included a carousel of jubilant images, accompanied by the simple yet heartfelt caption, "You and me."

The primary image captures the joyous moment where the actor from "The Flight Attendant" wears a broad smile while gazing affectionately into his soon-to-be bride's eyes, playfully lifting her into the air.

The serene backdrop of mountains and a verdant field adds to the charm of the picture. Another snapshot showcases the pair beaming at the camera for a selfie, where Campbell proudly displays her newly adorned piece of jewelry. In each of the three photos, the couple is wrapped in an affectionate embrace, radiating their happiness.



Numerous well-wishers conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the couple on this joyous occasion. Notably, Campbell's former co-stars from the supernatural CW series "The Originals," including Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt, and Riley Voelkel, chimed in with their comments on the engagement shoot, adding to the collective excitement.

Coinciding with this announcement is more positive news for Woodell. Just last week, Peacock unveiled the official trailer for one of his upcoming ventures. This upcoming fall, viewers will have the pleasure of watching the San Francisco-native talent on their television screens as he takes on a role in "The Continental: From the World of John Wick."