 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Linda Evangelista sings praises of son’s stepmom Salma Hayek for sweet gesture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Linda Evangelista dated Salma Hayeks now-husband François-Henri Pinault in 2005 and 2006
Linda Evangelista dated Salma Hayek's now-husband François-Henri Pinault in 2005 and 2006

Linda Evangelista expressed her appreciation for Salma Hayek, her son's stepmother, in a heartfelt tribute for the exceptional support she provided during Linda's illness.

In the September 2023 edition of Vogue, the 58-year-old supermodel offered a rare glimpse into their blended family dynamics. Linda, who had a brief relationship with billionaire François-Henri Pinault from 2005 to 2006, shares a 16-year-old son named Augustin with him.

François-Henri, 61, married Salma, 56, in 2009, and they have a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina together. Salma is also a stepmother to Augustin. 

Linda revealed to Vogue that she typically spends holidays with Salma, her ex-boyfriend, and their children as a united family.

However, there was one occasion when Linda was unable to participate in the celebrations, and Salma graciously stepped in to fill the void.

She shared: “I was sick at Thanksgiving and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

“I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help.”

“The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

Meanwhile, the supermodel famously suffered through a rare side effect resulting from a fat-freezing procedure she underwent half a decade ago. The botched procedure left her feeling "brutally disfigured" and prompted her to withdraw from public life.

“[Augie] used to say, ‘Mommy, do you remember when you used to be fun? Remember when you used to laugh all the time? How come you don't laugh anymore?’ I hate what this has done to my relationship with him,” she told PEOPLE in February 2022.

“It is very important for me to raise him knowing that he is beautiful and knowing that everyone is beautiful,” she said, adding, “It's so messed up that I truly believe that except it doesn't pertain to me.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle not allowing Prince Harry to talk to Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle not allowing Prince Harry to talk to Kate Middleton?
Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles laughs off viral 'ridiculous' toilet claims

Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles laughs off viral 'ridiculous' toilet claims

Meghan Markle copies Mariah Carey's dress?

Meghan Markle copies Mariah Carey's dress?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over Netflix content: ‘Sink or swim’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over Netflix content: ‘Sink or swim’
Media accused of manufacturing Kate Middleton's closeness with King Charles

Media accused of manufacturing Kate Middleton's closeness with King Charles

Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do' video

Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do'

Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo

Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news video

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news
Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement

Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off video

Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery