Shania Twain set to light up Vegas once again for residency in 2024

Shania Twain will be returning to Las Vegas for her third residency

Beloved Canadian artist Shania Twain has announced a highly anticipated comeback to Las Vegas in the upcoming year.

She will be embarking on a residency at Planet Hollywood, where she will be performing her Come On Over Show in May 2024.

The 57-year-old has expressed her immense excitement about returning to the city for the third time. The residency will take place at the Bakkt Theater located at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and fans can look forward to enjoying all of her beloved hits from her album.

She said: “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come On Over performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre.”

“The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too.”

“I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas so I hope you all join me!”

Shania will be joining an esteemed roster of stars, including Kylie Minogue, Cher, Celine Dion, and Britney Spears, who have all graced the glitzy casino city with their regular concert extravaganzas.

The news of her residency in Las Vegas is yet to be officially announced to her fans through social media channels.

This follows an incident during her recent sold-out concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL, where the five-time Grammy winner slipped and fell.

The mishap occurred while she was performing her 1997 hit, Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You), while sporting a sparkling silver pair of thigh-high boots.

However, the Giddy Up! singer flawlessly continued singing the song without missing a single lyric. She got back up and cautiously tested the slipperiness of the area where she fell.

In the upcoming month, Shania is scheduled to bring her Queen Of Me Tour, consisting of 76 dates, to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in the UK.