Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles
Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles

Katie Price has disclosed that yet another one of her veneers has come loose, only a fortnight after she lost a different tooth.

The 45-year-old former glamour model proudly exhibited the noticeable gap in her teeth during an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show. While conversing with her sister Sophie, Katie shared, "I lost my tooth, I need to get it stuck in tomorrow."

This marks the second instance within recent weeks in which she has encountered an issue with one of her prosthetic teeth. Last month, she showcased another gap in her teeth while live-streaming on TikTok. During the live session with her followers, Katie exhibited her tooth's instability to the camera, which subsequently led to it becoming dislodged.

Supporters were swift in their remarks, expressing gratitude that the tooth incident occurred towards the back of her mouth rather than the front.

Katie's current dental mishap follows a previous incident three years ago when her veneers came off, creating multiple gaps in her teeth. In 2020, she surprised her fans by revealing her natural teeth after undergoing a procedure in Turkey to obtain new veneers. In a humorous tone, she likened her appearance to that of a "Bond villain."

Katie found herself requiring urgent dental repairs during a vacation in The Maldives after she reportedly "spit out" several of her white veneers.

On a different note, Katie recently conveyed her preference for incarceration over attending another court hearing, citing her weariness with the process. She remarked that she has faced judges more frequently than she's had meals, as a result of various legal troubles encompassing bankruptcy, driving infractions, and violation of a restraining order.

Katie even proposed that a potential jail term could turn into a "win-win situation," potentially offering her a chance to televise her experience afterward. The 2019 bankruptcy declaration and her failure to participate in a remote hearing related to her £3.2 million debt repayment, held at a specialized insolvency and companies court in July, underline her ongoing legal challenges.

