Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating

Drake and Sexyy Red have once again ignited speculation about the nature of their relationship by sharing a fresh set of personal photos.

The 36-year-old Drake previously sparked rumors of a romantic involvement with the 25-year-old American rapper Sexyy Red when he affectionately kissed her on the cheek in a photo shared back in July.

The alleged couple has now generated further conjecture by posting more intimate pictures during a stop on their It's A Blur tour in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

In the image captions, Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, referred to Drake as "her man," prompting an enthusiastic response from her fans in the comments section.

One of the snaps showcased Sexyy Red's curvaceous figure in snug hotpants, with her arm draped around Drake while playfully raising her middle finger with her other hand.

In another picture, Sexyy Red warmly embraced the rapper, who sported a coordinated light double denim outfit.

Their initial relationship speculations began when Drake posted a cozy photo with Sexyy Red on his Instagram in July. The image showed Drake planting a kiss on the red-haired artist's cheek while they spent time together at a club. The two were seated closely, and Drake had his arm around her. Drake humorously captioned the image, 'Just met my rightful wife,' and made sure to tag Sexyy Red.

Fans have speculated that the recent photos posted by Drake might hint at a potential collaboration between the two artists.



Regardless of whether Drake and Sexyy Red are involved romantically, Drake was seen out with another woman on Monday night, leading to speculation about his personal life.

Drake's love life continues to be an enigma, as he had hinted at a romantic connection with singer Lilah Pi in a birthday post just last month.