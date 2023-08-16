 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday on August 4 with her close friends by going out with them to watch Barbie in the cinema.

Meghan continued her birthday celebrations as the Duchess headed for a meal with her gal pals, and her close friend Kadi Lee shared a sweet photo on Instagram.

Their friend Cleo Wade is also seen in the photo as the trio enjoyed an al fresco meal.

In the adorable photo, the Duchess of Sussex is seen putting her arms around Kadi and Cleo as she looked 'super relaxed' amid setbacks and divorce rumours with Prince Harry.

Kadi Lee posted the photo in her Insta stories and wrote, "Belated bday celebrations. w/ these lovely muses. Missing sweet Serge Normant."

According to Mirror, Serge is another close friend of Meghan, who styled her hair for wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.

Earlier, Meghan reportedly marked her 42nd birthday by watching the Barbie movie alongside her friend Portia De Rossi and a couple of other close friends.

