Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Experts have just made scathing comparisons between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s versions of burnt bridges as well as the ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth policy’ they employ.

These claims and admissions have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the difference in popularity between the Sussexes and Prince William.

“Who would have thought that the House of Windsor would be flying high on both sides of the Atlantic after the Sussexes’ attempts at establishing something of a separatist movement?” Ms Elser noted.

In her piece she also went as far as to issue a warning to the couple and said, “If Harry and Meghan are looking for a comforting bit of wisdom here, then they should just remind themselves of what King Charles once told long-established royal biographer Robert Jobson: ‘Polls mean nothing to me. You see, I’m in it for the long term’.”

All of these claims have been made in response to the couple's recent actions.

In light of this Ms Elser added "Given the Sussexes have not so much burned their bridges but assumed a Napoleon-worthy scorched earth policy of their own, they are now in this – and in the US – for the long term. Like it or not.”