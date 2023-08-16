 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Raquel Leviss says she hasnt seen a single penny from the Scandoval money
Raquel Leviss says she hasn't seen a 'single penny' from the 'Scandoval' money

Raquel Leviss is firing shots at Bravo, taking aim at their profit-making tactics off Scandoval. She claims that despite all the success, she hasn't seen a dime of that money.

“The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny,” the Vanderpump Rules star said on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast Wednesday.

During her first sit-down interview since the explosive Season 10 reunion of the reality show, Leviss became emotional, describing her situation as "exploitation."

“It’s not fair,” she continued. “And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair!’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on-camera live on forever.”

In March, news broke that Leviss, aged 28, had been engaged in a months-long affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval while he was in a committed relationship with Ariana Madix for nearly a decade. The revelation stirred up a storm of intense backlash from "Pump Rules" fans.

Following the revelation, Madix, who is 38 years old, wasted no time in ending her relationship with Sandoval, aged 41.

Following the taping of the Emmy-nominated series' reunion, Leviss made the decision to prioritize her mental health and check into a long-term treatment facility. Meanwhile, some of her co-stars viewed the scandal as an opportunity for personal gain.

One co-star, Madix, seized the moment and landed a role in a Lifetime movie, secured numerous sponsorships, released merchandise, and even opened a sandwich shop called Something About Her in West Hollywood. According to estimates by The Daily Mail, Madix's various deals have generated over $1 million in earnings for her.

More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'
Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Game of Thrones' Darren Kent's last post before death goes viral

Game of Thrones' Darren Kent's last post before death goes viral
King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final

King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final
Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’

Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’
Raquel Leviss opens up on ‘Scandoval’ after leaving mental health facility

Raquel Leviss opens up on ‘Scandoval’ after leaving mental health facility

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final
Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations

Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations
Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show

Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show
After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses video

After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses
Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award