‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating

Darius Jackson Darius Jackson publicly shamed Keke Palmer for wearing a racy dress to Usher's concert

According to a report from People on Wednesday, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have ended their relationship after being together for two years. A source informed the magazine that the fitness instructor has moved on.

Following a public incident in July, where Darius Jackson criticized Keke Palmer, 29, for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher concert, the recent news of their breakup has surfaced.

The incident occurred during a viral video in which Palmer, who recently became a mother with her now ex-partner, was seen dancing while Usher performed at his My Way residency in Las Vegas. Jackson attracted attention when he expressed his thoughts on Twitter regarding Palmer's choice of a sheer black ensemble.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted.

He then doubled down on his stance, adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

In response to Jackson's controversial tweets, there was a significant amount of backlash from fans of the actress known for her role in Hustlers.

This led Jackson to temporarily deactivate his social media account and remove any photos of him and Palmer. Despite the situation, Palmer appeared to be unbothered.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late,” she captioned a slew of photos from Usher’s show – which she shared after Jackson’s rant.

“I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she added, giving no response to her beau’s criticism.