 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Darius Jackson Darius Jackson publicly shamed Keke Palmer for wearing a racy dress to Ushers concert
Darius Jackson Darius Jackson publicly shamed Keke Palmer for wearing a racy dress to Usher's concert

According to a report from People on Wednesday, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have ended their relationship after being together for two years. A source informed the magazine that the fitness instructor has moved on.

Following a public incident in July, where Darius Jackson criticized Keke Palmer, 29, for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher concert, the recent news of their breakup has surfaced. 

The incident occurred during a viral video in which Palmer, who recently became a mother with her now ex-partner, was seen dancing while Usher performed at his My Way residency in Las Vegas. Jackson attracted attention when he expressed his thoughts on Twitter regarding Palmer's choice of a sheer black ensemble.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted.

He then doubled down on his stance, adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

In response to Jackson's controversial tweets, there was a significant amount of backlash from fans of the actress known for her role in Hustlers.

This led Jackson to temporarily deactivate his social media account and remove any photos of him and Palmer. Despite the situation, Palmer appeared to be unbothered.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late,” she captioned a slew of photos from Usher’s show – which she shared after Jackson’s rant.

“I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she added, giving no response to her beau’s criticism. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’
Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’
‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release

‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release
Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’

Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’
Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video

Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video
Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary video

Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released video

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'
Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’