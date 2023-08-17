Ed Sheeran shatters Super Bowl expectations: 'I'll only perform if joining another artist'

Ed Sheeran stunned his fans by revealing that he is not interested in a coveted performance, which is considered a milestone by many, adding that he will only perform at the Super Bowl if he is joining someone else.



The singer-songwriter appeared on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow podcast on SiriusXM and said, "I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else.”

The 32-year-old Shape of You singer added that he thinks the performance is an American thing and that his style wouldn't translate to the NFL stage.

Ed, who is currently on his Mathematics tour, continued that his shows don't usually compare to those of other iconic halftime stars like Beyonce, Prince, Lady Gaga, and all other amazing performers because "I am just not that. I am not going to have dancers on stage. I am not going to have fireworks, and blah blah."

The hitmaker added that he doesn't think anyone wants to see him doing Super Bowl either.

He also revealed that he has not yet recorded a new version of End Game with Taylor Swift.