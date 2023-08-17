 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sandra Bullock reacts to ‘The Blind Side’ star Michael Oher controversy
Sandra Bullock reacts to ‘The Blind Side’ star Michael Oher controversy

Sandra Bullock received a blow after she heard shocking claims of Michael Oher, the inspiration behind The Blind Side, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Oher alleged that the Tuohys never legally adopted him but instead became his conservators by tricking him, revealing he recently discovered it.

While exposing the Tuohys’ “lies,” he also claimed that under the conservatorship, he was unable to enter into his own contracts.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that Bullock, who portrayed the role of Oher’s adopted mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, was left “heartbroken” over the claims.

“She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted,” the source said of Bullock’s reaction.

“Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention,” the insider added.

“There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective.”

Oher’s statement came just days after Bullock lost her long-term partner, Bryan Randall, to ALS after he battled the disease secretly for three years.

“Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news,” the source said.

“She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra and she is looking forward to better days ahead.”

Speaking of her reaction to social media users’ demand that she return her Oscar, the insider said the Proposal star is “really not giving much of her attention” to the online debate.

“She thinks that ‘It is just stupid to give that any attention, there are so many other important things to worry about over that,'” the insider added.

