‘My Name Is Earl’ star Ethan Suplee shows off amazing 300-pound weight loss

My Name Is Earl actor Ethan Suplee has shown off his amazing 300-pound weight loss in new photos shared on his Instagram. The star opted to pose sans his shirt as he flexed his muscles while standing in front of a mirror.

Alongside the mirror selfie, he placed a picture of himself before he went on the journey to completely transform his health and drop hundreds of pounds. His comments section was soon flooded by his supportive fans who claimed his journey was an “inspiration” to them.

Ethan, who portrayed the character of Randy in My Name Is Earl, captioned the photo: “I am aware of change as much as I am aware of the sun rising and setting. What shapes how we change? Is it some divine force, our environment, the chemistry within the meat sacks we use to navigate this mortal plane?



'The only constant in life is change.' - Heraclitus.

Change is guaranteed, whether active or passive is up to me.”

Previously this same year, he spoke on his body transformation while sharing a photo of himself before his transformation from the 2001 flick Blow, which was when he was at his heaviest weight, along with a more recent gym photo.

“Once upon a time, the whole world was an impossibility. Conquering all of it is still impossible, so I'm just concentrating on today," he captioned the slideshow. "If today becomes too much, I will focus on right now. Right now, I'm ok, I will beat right now.”