Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances

Yunjin from the K-pop group Le Sserafim revealed how she feels about giving solo performances. She admitted that she is unsure if she can be as “raw” and as “vulnerable” in Le Sserafim as she is as a soloist.

“Sometimes I feel naked. I’m like, ‘Am I allowed to be this personal?’ But I [still] try to be as down to earth and transparent.”

However, she believes that she has been able to find herself after becoming a part of the girl group, especially because of the love she receives from her fans. “I think the people who support and love us make us who we are. That person is also me, but it’s my ideal version of me. It’s the person that I really want to become. They’re both me, but LE SSERAFIM Yunjin is the ultimate version that I aspire to be, or when I’m alone, it’s a little more human.”

She is the most active member of the group as a soloist, having released four self-written songs since debuting with her most recent track being Blessing In Disguise. She was originally a contestant in the show Produce 48 but after being eliminated, she returned to her home in New York.

Even though she originally believed she would be alright with not becoming an idol, soon she became unhappy. “First, I was very much at peace. I was like, ‘It’s okay. It’s fine.’ And then, as time went [on], I was like, ‘No, it’s not fine. What am I going to do?’ Then I was angry. Then I was so sad. Then I was upset. Then I felt guilty at times. Then I felt sorry again. And then, in the end, I got myself together, and I was like, ‘I’m going to start a new life.”