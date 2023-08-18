Britney Spears gushed about pure 'joy' before Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears heartily spoke about happiness ahead of the news of her split with Sam Asghari hit papers.

The pop star, who tied the knot with Asghari in 2022, expressed her love for polka dots on an Instagram post.

She wrote: "Polka dots have always been so much fun to wear in my opinion !!! It definitely adds a nice touch to any ensemble !!!"

She added: "I'm showing my respect to polka dots today because I feel they give a hint of joy and happiness when I put them on !!! Here's a pic of me in early the 2000s with my polka dot bikini with the same reading glasses I have on today !!! I also did a pull of some of my current favourite polka dot wardrobe pieces TODAY. Why??? Because why not!!"

Britney and Sam Asghari reportedly split after a ‘nuclear’ fight, leading to the latter move out of their home.

An insider told TMZ: “It’s about a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”