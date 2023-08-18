Kevin Federline warns Britney Spears amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari

Kevin Federline only wants what is “best” for his ex-wife Britney Spears amid her divorce from husband Sam Asghari after 14-month marriage.

However, the former backup dancer warned the popstar to seek advice from people around her before taking any important decision about her life amid separation from Asghari.

K-Fed, who was married to Spears for three years from 2004 to 2007, showered support on Spears via his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

“He wishes them both the best,” he said. “If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won't be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage.”

“He wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best,” the lawyer told Entertainment Tonight.

He went on to share Federline’s advice for Spears, saying, he wants Toxic singer to “be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions.”

Speaking of the former couple’s kids, who have moved to Hawaii without meeting Spears with their dad, Kaplan said, the boys are “very happy there.”

As for their mother’s divorce, the insider said K-Fed is saving the boys from negative press about the Princess of Pop by minimizing their access to media.

“Kevin tries to minimize media access to them wherever possible when they're out,” Kaplan said. “I think Kevin tries to give them a realistic expectation of what's always going to be out there.”

“Because of who their parents are... [he] wants to make sure that they put the best foot forward and take care of themselves.”