Blake Lively stuns in vibrant red, presenting 'Betty Buzz' beverage line with Flair

Blake Lively is making a sizzling entrance onto the scene!

The 35-year-old former star of Gossip Girl showcased her stunning figure in a vibrant red bikini as part of a fresh advertising campaign to promote her beverage line, Betty Buzz. She shared a set of three Instagram images on Thursday with the caption, "Grapefruit @bettybuzz a real crowd-pleaser."

In the main photo of the carousel, the leading lady of The Age of Adaline directed a captivating gaze towards the camera. She sported a visor that cast a crimson hue over her face, while her hair was fashioned into playful pigtails.

Along with her eye-catching ensemble, she exhibited a collection of gold rings and elegantly held a glass of Betty Buzz to her lips, which were also adorned with red lipstick. The meticulous attention to detail extended to her impeccably manicured crimson nails, enhancing the allure of the photoshoot.

The subsequent snapshot depicted the star using the beverage as a refreshing compress, applying it to cool down by a poolside while showcasing her red bikini top. The final image presented Lively with a joyful expression, prominently featuring her product.

Lively enthusiastically posted more pictures from the session on Instagram, revealing additional variants of Betty Buzz, such as Meyer Lemon and Lemon Lime.



In her Instagram Story, she disclosed an amusing tidbit about the photoshoot, “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual. (though it could be)," she playfully quipped. "I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day.”

"I am our number one customer," the founder of the brand added. "I respect our customer's privacy so I won't reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer."

Lively chose the name for her beverage enterprise with her family in her heart. " "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his," she conveyed in a press release upon the launch of the non-alcoholic mixers in 2021. Fast forward to 2023, and as a mother of four, she decided it was the right moment to infuse a hint of alcohol into the blend.