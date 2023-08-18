 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Rebekah Vardy calls out Coleen Rooney; mocks Wayne Rooney’s infidelity

Friday, August 18, 2023

Rebekah Vardy went on a social media tirade where she called out Coleen Rooney and her marriage to Wayne Rooney. She previously claimed that she isn’t “jealous” of Coleen and that she is “publicity seeking” and “boring” in an interview with British Vogue.

She took to her Instagram page to post a snap of her in a bikini, just a few hours after she gave a peek at her family holiday in Portugal. She then took to the comments section of her post to call out Coleen, with one comment claiming that her husband Wayne has been having affairs with sex workers.

When one fan said Rebekah was jealous, she responded: “Jealous of what exactly! Spare me the pain seriously... I wouldn't put up with my husband sleeping with hookers end of! No excuses.”

Coleen has previously admitted that her fifteen years of marriage with Wayne has been a source of difficulty due to his frequent infidelity. The issues in their marriage have been highly public, especially Wayne’s visits to brothels as well as his escort scandal.

Coleen made light of their struggles when discussing them, saying that they had helped her cope better with his other problems. “We've never backed away from it. We own it. I remember having a conversation about this with someone and I said, 'Well, do you know what your wife gets up to every day and night? At least I know what my husband's doing!' It mightn't be good, but I know. People lie to themselves.”

