 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran reunite over dinner amidst ongoing tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran reunite over dinner amidst ongoing tour
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran reunite over dinner amidst ongoing tour

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran recently had a reunion, showcasing their enduring friendship and collaborative history. 

The two artists were seen enjoying a meal at the exclusive Zero Bond club in New York City. Taylor Swift, aged 33, elegantly wore a rust-toned dress with a satin skirt, complemented by black platform loafers. 

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran, the 32-year-old musician behind "Bad Habits," opted for a more relaxed outfit consisting of a white T-shirt and black jeans.

This meeting between the renowned artists took place shortly after Taylor Swift concluded the latest segment of her Eras Tour across North America. 

Originally commencing in Glendale, Arizona in March, the tour was initially slated to end on August 9th in Los Angeles. However, Swift made the decision to extend the tour by adding more shows in the United States and Canada for the year 2024.

During these additional tour dates, the globally acclaimed pop star has scheduled performances in cities such as Miami, New Orleans, and Toronto. The leg of the tour is set to begin on October 18th and will come to a close on November 23rd. Joining Taylor Swift for this tour segment will be Gracie Abrams, who had previously supported her during the earlier portion of the Eras Tour.

In a different context, it was noted earlier in the week that Ed Sheeran revealed he hadn't yet received a call from Taylor Swift regarding a potential collaboration to rework "End Game," a song they had originally collaborated on for Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

More From Entertainment:

James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family
Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?

Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?
Sam Asghari couldn’t handle Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ post conservatorship

Sam Asghari couldn’t handle Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ post conservatorship

Tom Cruise's religious life faces yet another crisis: report

Tom Cruise's religious life faces yet another crisis: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over new joint venture amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over new joint venture amid divorce rumours
Bianca Censori ‘pretty much runs’ Kanye West’s life?

Bianca Censori ‘pretty much runs’ Kanye West’s life?
Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch

Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy?
Dua Lipa sizzles in stylish ensembles on Greek getaway

Dua Lipa sizzles in stylish ensembles on Greek getaway
King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?

King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?
Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years

Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years