Swifties block LBI street while singer celebrated Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift's presence caused a significant commotion in Long Beach Island, N.J., as her devoted fans temporarily closed down a major road. The occasion behind this excitement was her appearance at Jack Antonoff's rehearsal dinner.

According to an individual who witnessed the event and shared details with Page Six, a substantial crowd of local residents gathered outside the Black Whale, where the renowned pop icon was participating in the festivities commemorating her music producer's upcoming wedding to actress Margaret Qualley.

Accompanied by Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, the singer of "Cruel Summer" entered the well-known bar and restaurant. Her attire for the evening consisted of Hill House Home's June Nap Top ($175) and a coordinated Delphine Nap Skirt ($175), both in an elegant black scallop lace design.

Lana Del Rey, another artist who has collaborated with the talented musician from Bleachers, was also observed on a balcony situated on the establishment's second level. She appeared to be enjoying herself, engaging in smiles and laughter with fellow attendees. Dressed in a captivating white floral dress, the "Born to Die" songstress held her dark hair above her head to alleviate the heat of the summer.

The bride-to-be's mother, Andie MacDowell, was also present to partake in the celebration and was glimpsed playing with an infant within the venue.

Rumors indicate that Cara Delevingne and Ryan Reynolds are also slated to attend this high-profile wedding event, scheduled for the upcoming Saturday.

As news of Taylor Swift's appearance spread throughout the island, the local population converged outside the eatery in great numbers, prompting the intervention of the local police to manage traffic.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the restaurant took the step of drawing the balcony curtains to a close, a decision that was met with disapproval from fans of the artist, who had gathered outside, as heard through their collective boos.

The rehearsal dinner concluded at around 9 p.m., at which point both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey left promptly, while the celebratory drinks and festivities persisted.

Antonoff and Qualley's engagement was first announced in May of the previous year when the "Maid" star proudly showcased her dazzling diamond ring, reportedly valued at nearly $100,000, at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple's romantic involvement had initially sparked speculation in August 2021 when they were observed sharing a kiss during a date in New York City.