Dua Lipa sizzles in stylish ensembles on Greek getaway

Dua Lipa caused a stir with her alluring presence while basking in the Greek sun. The 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, treating her followers to a captivating collection of snapshots from her vacation, showcasing an array of glamorous outfits.

One photograph featured Dua in a sheer black dress, gracefully revealing her stunning figure. The dress was elegantly draped over a skimpy black bikini adorned with delicate embroidered flowers. Adding to her ensemble, she wore a pair of intricately twisted gold earrings, complemented by a patterned scarf that held back her brunette tresses.

Accompanying her images, the singer penned the caption 'energy all summer long', encapsulating the vibrant vibes of her getaway. Among the visuals, a video stood out, capturing Dua and her friends dancing, with Dua herself expertly balancing a glass on her head.

In another snapshot, Dua showcased her impeccable fashion sense with a white co-ord set consisting of a high-waisted mini skirt paired with a crochet crop top. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the Levitating artist donned a casual yet striking ensemble, featuring a statement t-shirt bearing the phrase 'now we are talking'.



During her idyllic retreat, Dua has been enjoying the company of her boyfriend Romain Gavras, aged 42. Romain, the son of the renowned Greco-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, known for his work on the darkly comedic political thriller Z, has been Dua's companion on this romantic journey.

Interestingly, the joy of Dua's vacation was preceded by news that music producer Bosko Kante had initiated legal proceedings against her. This legal action pertains to the use of a recording in her hit single Levitating, adding a note of complexity to her otherwise sun-soaked holiday.