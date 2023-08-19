 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa sizzles in stylish ensembles on Greek getaway

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Dua Lipa sizzles in stylish ensembles on Greek getaway
Dua Lipa sizzles in stylish ensembles on Greek getaway

Dua Lipa caused a stir with her alluring presence while basking in the Greek sun. The 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, treating her followers to a captivating collection of snapshots from her vacation, showcasing an array of glamorous outfits.

One photograph featured Dua in a sheer black dress, gracefully revealing her stunning figure. The dress was elegantly draped over a skimpy black bikini adorned with delicate embroidered flowers. Adding to her ensemble, she wore a pair of intricately twisted gold earrings, complemented by a patterned scarf that held back her brunette tresses.

Accompanying her images, the singer penned the caption 'energy all summer long', encapsulating the vibrant vibes of her getaway. Among the visuals, a video stood out, capturing Dua and her friends dancing, with Dua herself expertly balancing a glass on her head.

In another snapshot, Dua showcased her impeccable fashion sense with a white co-ord set consisting of a high-waisted mini skirt paired with a crochet crop top. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the Levitating artist donned a casual yet striking ensemble, featuring a statement t-shirt bearing the phrase 'now we are talking'.

During her idyllic retreat, Dua has been enjoying the company of her boyfriend Romain Gavras, aged 42. Romain, the son of the renowned Greco-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, known for his work on the darkly comedic political thriller Z, has been Dua's companion on this romantic journey.

Interestingly, the joy of Dua's vacation was preceded by news that music producer Bosko Kante had initiated legal proceedings against her. This legal action pertains to the use of a recording in her hit single Levitating, adding a note of complexity to her otherwise sun-soaked holiday.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family
James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?

Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?
Sam Asghari couldn’t handle Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ post conservatorship

Sam Asghari couldn’t handle Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ post conservatorship

Tom Cruise's religious life faces yet another crisis: report

Tom Cruise's religious life faces yet another crisis: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over new joint venture amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over new joint venture amid divorce rumours
Bianca Censori ‘pretty much runs’ Kanye West’s life?

Bianca Censori ‘pretty much runs’ Kanye West’s life?
Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch

Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy?
King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?

King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?
Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years

Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years

Swifties block LBI street while singer celebrated Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner

Swifties block LBI street while singer celebrated Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner