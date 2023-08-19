Meghan Markle planning Prince Harry separation ‘a little at a time’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is strategically cutting ties with Prince Harry ‘a little at a time’ to prove she ‘isn’t there to support him’.

These accusatory claims about Meghan Markle’s alleged motives towards Prince Harry have been shared by royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin.

The expert broke her silence on this matter in one of her interviews with Bella.

In this interview, she addressed the fears she harbors about Prince Harry’s future, given the ‘pain’ of his past.

Ms Levin started her admissions off with an accusation towards Meghan Markle.

she believes “[Meghan’s] not there to support him” as many believe.

“And I think that is a big sign because of the things he has gone through,” she added.

Whether that be “Like the Queen’s death, his grandfather’s death” and even the Coronation which he had to face “all on his own.”

Ms Levin has been Prince Harry’s biographer back in 2017, and suggests that this points to a scary future.

“I believe she’s [Meghan’s] doing it slowly,” Ms Levin claimed.

“She’s probably only cutting the chain a little at a time so it doesn’t appear like she’s doing too much all at once.”