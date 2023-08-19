 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?
King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?

Britain’s King Charles has been advised to abdicate amid reports he has summoned a crucial meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton to decide over the future of monarchy.

According to Mirror, King Charles will discuss with William and Kate Middleton about the decisions in terms of their roles in the Royal Family.

The Daily Express reported King Charles wants to use William and Kate’s “star quality” to help secure the future of the Commonwealth for years to come.

The reports have sparked reactions from the royal fans.

Commenting over it, one fan advised King Charles to abdicate for his son Prince William.

The royal fan commented, “Step aside, you’ve had your time, and let Kate & William take over. And chop all titles from that other lot.”

King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?

Commenting on the Mirror report, another fan said, “Perhaps Charles wants to organize his Abdication, we can live in hope.”

King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?


More From Entertainment:

Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch

Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy?
Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years

Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years

Meghan Markle planning Prince Harry separation ‘a little at a time’

Meghan Markle planning Prince Harry separation ‘a little at a time’
Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus sweet IG exchange leaves fans swooning

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus sweet IG exchange leaves fans swooning

Darius Jackson fails to 'move on' from Keke Palmer split?

Darius Jackson fails to 'move on' from Keke Palmer split?
King Charles summons crucial meeting over future of monarchy video

King Charles summons crucial meeting over future of monarchy
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry
Britney Spears addresses Sam Asghari divorce, talks of his ‘conditioned love’

Britney Spears addresses Sam Asghari divorce, talks of his ‘conditioned love’
Madonna shares glimpse of birthday extravaganza weeks after ditching death

Madonna shares glimpse of birthday extravaganza weeks after ditching death
Justin Bieber sets record straight over Scooter Braun split speculations

Justin Bieber sets record straight over Scooter Braun split speculations
Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser video

Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser