King Charles decides to abdicate for Prince William?

Britain’s King Charles has been advised to abdicate amid reports he has summoned a crucial meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton to decide over the future of monarchy.



According to Mirror, King Charles will discuss with William and Kate Middleton about the decisions in terms of their roles in the Royal Family.

The Daily Express reported King Charles wants to use William and Kate’s “star quality” to help secure the future of the Commonwealth for years to come.

The reports have sparked reactions from the royal fans.

Commenting over it, one fan advised King Charles to abdicate for his son Prince William.

The royal fan commented, “Step aside, you’ve had your time, and let Kate & William take over. And chop all titles from that other lot.”

Commenting on the Mirror report, another fan said, “Perhaps Charles wants to organize his Abdication, we can live in hope.”



