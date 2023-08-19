Bradley Cooper opens up about sobriety journey, reveals he’s been sobered for 19 years

Bradley Cooper opened up about his sobriety journey while revealing he has been sobered for 19 years during a recent interview.

The Maestro star said he feels “very lucky” that he has been sobered for nearly two decades now while speaking on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

While exploring Wyoming canyons with the British adventurer, Cooper talked of his career in the Hollywood industry, saying he felt he did not “get lost in fame.”

Cooper’s remark made Grylls ask him about his past struggle with drug addiction. “But you definitely had some wild years?” he questioned the actor.

“In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame though. But I was lucky. I got sober at 29-years-old, and I've been sober for 19 years. Very lucky,” Cooper responded.

He also discussed how his addiction helped him portray the role of an alcohol addict and musician Jack in his blockbuster hit A Star Is Born opposite Lady Gaga.

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there,” he said. “And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that so I could really let myself go.”

“I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cooper has landed in a controversy regarding the “Jewface” stereotype after the teaser was dropped of his upcoming film based on life of Leonard Bernstein, tiled Maestro.