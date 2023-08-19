 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Web Desk

NSYNC reunites with Justin Timberlake for 3rd Trolls movie

Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

NSYNC, comprising its original five members: Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake, appears to be reuniting for roles in the upcoming third installment of the Trolls movie series, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

The band, which achieved remarkable success between 1995 and 2004, is anticipated to debut a fresh single for the movie "Trolls Band Together," marking their first collaborative track since "Girlfriend" in 2001.

Justin Timberlake, who has lent his voice to the character Branch in the initial two films of the Trolls franchise, "Trolls" (2016) and "Trolls World Tour" (2020), is returning for the forthcoming release expected in November.

Clues pointing to the NSYNC reunion are scattered throughout the teaser trailer of the animated film. In a snippet of the trailer, Branch and his four siblings are portrayed as part of a group named BroZone.

In the teaser, Floyd (Sivan), one of the siblings, is abducted, prompting John Dory (André) to locate Branch in a bid to reunite the group and rescue their kidnapped brother.

The dialogue in the teaser creatively incorporates wordplay and allusions to the group, as well as other well-known boy bands from that era.

During a flashback in the trailer, Floyd can be heard telling his brother, "Branch, we're out of sync. We've gone from boys to men, and now there's only one direction for us to go: to the back streets."

The character John Dory then adds, "Branch, it's time we find the rest of our brothers and get the band back together," prompting all five siblings to declare simultaneously, "Bro time."

Besides Timberlake and the four siblings, the movie's cast features Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, RuPaul, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, and Zosia Mamet.

As of now, Universal Pictures has not officially confirmed NSYNC's involvement in the film or whether they will indeed contribute a song to the soundtrack.

