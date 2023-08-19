ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues apology for using problematic language

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues an apology for using problematic language

Kim Gyu Vin from the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE has issued an apology for using problematic language in his recent posts. When chatting with fans, he used several slang words that can be seen as insulting and derogatory towards women.

After receiving criticism, he issues an apology on August 19 claiming he did not know “the exact meaning or origin” of the expressions that he used.

“Hello. This is ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin.

I have become aware that recently, while communicating with my fans in a new way, I used expressions of which I did not know the exact meaning or origin, and I am deeply reflecting on this.

I sincerely apologize to the many people who must have felt uncomfortable because of my inexpert ways. I will learn more and make an effort to prevent this kind of situation from arising again in the future.

Once again, I apologize to the fans who support me and everyone I’ve troubled through this incident.”

Fans of the idol took to defending him after he issued the apology with one fan writing: “People are so exaggerating they just look for a reason to hate !! Even the context has nothing to do with the meaning of the world, + it has different meanings,” while another added: “He literally did nothing wrong, Korean netizens are just a bunch of sensitive people.”