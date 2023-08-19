 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues apology for using problematic language

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues an apology for using problematic language
ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues an apology for using problematic language

Kim Gyu Vin from the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE has issued an apology for using problematic language in his recent posts. When chatting with fans, he used several slang words that can be seen as insulting and derogatory towards women.

After receiving criticism, he issues an apology on August 19 claiming he did not know “the exact meaning or origin” of the expressions that he used.

“Hello. This is ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin.

I have become aware that recently, while communicating with my fans in a new way, I used expressions of which I did not know the exact meaning or origin, and I am deeply reflecting on this.

I sincerely apologize to the many people who must have felt uncomfortable because of my inexpert ways. I will learn more and make an effort to prevent this kind of situation from arising again in the future.

Once again, I apologize to the fans who support me and everyone I’ve troubled through this incident.”

Fans of the idol took to defending him after he issued the apology with one fan writing: “People are so exaggerating they just look for a reason to hate !! Even the context has nothing to do with the meaning of the world, + it has different meanings,” while another added: “He literally did nothing wrong, Korean netizens are just a bunch of sensitive people.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast
Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who video

Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who
Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’

Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’
Raquel Leviss unfollows Tom Sandoval after new explosive interview

Raquel Leviss unfollows Tom Sandoval after new explosive interview

Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro’s birthday party

Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro’s birthday party

Sandra Bullock's early reaction to 'Blind Side' role unearthed

Sandra Bullock's early reaction to 'Blind Side' role unearthed
Newly separated Ellie Goulding is seen laughing with Zac Goldsmith

Newly separated Ellie Goulding is seen laughing with Zac Goldsmith
Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’

Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’
‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning video

‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot

Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot
Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?

Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?