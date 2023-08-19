Momoland’s Jane denies dating allegations with Seventeen’s Joshua

Jane from the K-pop group Momoland has denied rumours that she is dating Joshua from the group Seventeen. A post popped up earlier this month that claimed Joshua used to be involved with a member of a girl group.

The original poster claimed that they dated years ago and although they did not reveal her identity, they gave some clues which fans interpreted as meaning that Jane was the idol they were talking about.

Jane personally responded to the allegations on her own fan communication platform. She claimed that these rumors began years ago but she has never been in any sort of relationship with Joshua.

“Today, as always, I searched my name online..

I feel very uncomfortable and cautious, so I’m not sure what I should say..

But I want to at least make sure to say something to my fans…. so I dare.. to write this post…

Everyone, during my time in the entertainment industry, I have never once seen in a personal setting the person with whom I’m being linked; in fact, even the people around me have never seen him [in a personal setting], and we have absolutely no connection whatsoever, and yet people keep…… Starting from back then all the way to now, when several years have passed, I don’t know why people are saying things like this, and I have no idea at all. I don’t know anything about this.

I’m making the Jo Se Ho facial expression (“How can I go if I don’t know them!?”). [Note: This is a reference to a popular Korean meme of Jo Se Ho looking bewildered after being asked if he attended the wedding of someone whom he doesn’t know.]

Starting from a long time ago, I’ve been aware that there were such rumors, and back then, fans actually made lots of phone calls to my agency [about it]. So I even faced misunderstandings at my agency because of this.. After that, whenever it came up, because it was absolutely not true and I could swear that with my hand held over my heart without shame, I let it go while thinking, “I guess there’s lots of smoke without fire~” But because I stayed silent, [the rumors] became solidified as fact..

Because now, I really, really, really don’t want any misunderstandings, no matter what they are, I’m saying this with an upset heart…

Thank you…….!!”