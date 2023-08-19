Sandra Bullock's early reaction to 'Blind Side' role unearthed

Sandra Bullock 'did not trust Blind Side' role when offered

The Blind Side star Sandra Bullock was caught in the middle of the Michael Oher and Tuohys family controversy, where some fans called out the actor to return the golden trophy (Oscar) she won for the role in 2010. But, in a one resurfaced interview, the megastar was seen being reluctant to pick up the role in the first place.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2009, the 59-year-old expressed her reservations about playing the Leigh Anne Tuohy part, who was the adoptive mother of the NFL player.

"I didn't trust it," she continued. "Leigh Anne scared me from the minute she opened the door."

The Bird Box star continued Tuohy taking "a little hand pistol out of her glove compartment" and telling her, "Y'all just need to carry one of these."

"If you're her friend, she would stop at nothing to get done what she needed to get done for you. If you're her enemy, forget about it - you're going to wish you were dead," she added.

Bullock's performance was lauded by the 63-year-old as she told the outlet that she did "a good job," adding, "and if she'd done a bad job, I'd have told you in a second - I'm all about being honest."

For those unversed, the main lead — who played the retired NFL player Michael Oher — has sued the Tuohys family for fraud as the Black athlete alleged that the white family did not adopt him; instead, they raked in millions by selling his life story.

His claims contradicted the blockbuster film's depiction that the now 37-year-old was adopted as a teenager by an affluent family.

