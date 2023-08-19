 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Raquel Leviss unfollows Tom Sandoval after new explosive interview

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Tom Sandoval is still following Raquel Leviss on Instagram
Tom Sandoval is still following Raquel Leviss on Instagram 

Raquel Leviss has made the decision to unfollow Tom Sandoval on Instagram, while he continues to follow her on the social media platform.

The 28-year-old TV personality, who recently impressed fans with her bikini photos while enjoying a sunny vacation in Arizona, took this step nearly six months after their cheating scandal was exposed.

In March of this year, Ariana Madix, Tom's former partner of nine years, discovered intimate FaceTime videos between Raquel and Tom on his phone, leading to the end of their relationship.

Scandoval unfolded prominently during the latter part of the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules, as well as during the intense season ten reunion.

Following these events, Leviss sought treatment at a mental health facility and recently completed her stay in July.

Despite Raquel's decision to unfollow Sandoval on Instagram, the co-founder of TomTom continues to follow her on the platform.

Her action comes shortly after she called out Andy Cohen for his remarks suggesting that she was heavily medicated during the taping of the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, recorded in March.

During her appearance on the Just B podcast with Bethenny Frankel, the reality star said, "To say that I must be heavily medicated because my behavior was erratic or I did not have emotions is not okay in my eyes.”

She continued: “I feel like that violates some sort of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) law. And to make assumptions like that, it's damaging to a person.”

Healthcare professionals are subject to HIPAA, which stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This federal law was established with the purpose of safeguarding patients' medical records, ensuring that they are not disclosed without the patients' consent or awareness.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast
Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who video

Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who
Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’

Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’
ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues apology for using problematic language

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues apology for using problematic language
Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro’s birthday party

Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro’s birthday party

Sandra Bullock's early reaction to 'Blind Side' role unearthed

Sandra Bullock's early reaction to 'Blind Side' role unearthed
Newly separated Ellie Goulding is seen laughing with Zac Goldsmith

Newly separated Ellie Goulding is seen laughing with Zac Goldsmith
Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’

Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’
‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning video

‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot

Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot
Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?

Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?