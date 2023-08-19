Raquel Leviss unfollows Tom Sandoval after new explosive interview

Tom Sandoval is still following Raquel Leviss on Instagram

Raquel Leviss has made the decision to unfollow Tom Sandoval on Instagram, while he continues to follow her on the social media platform.

The 28-year-old TV personality, who recently impressed fans with her bikini photos while enjoying a sunny vacation in Arizona, took this step nearly six months after their cheating scandal was exposed.

In March of this year, Ariana Madix, Tom's former partner of nine years, discovered intimate FaceTime videos between Raquel and Tom on his phone, leading to the end of their relationship.

Scandoval unfolded prominently during the latter part of the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules, as well as during the intense season ten reunion.

Following these events, Leviss sought treatment at a mental health facility and recently completed her stay in July.

Despite Raquel's decision to unfollow Sandoval on Instagram, the co-founder of TomTom continues to follow her on the platform.

Her action comes shortly after she called out Andy Cohen for his remarks suggesting that she was heavily medicated during the taping of the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, recorded in March.

During her appearance on the Just B podcast with Bethenny Frankel, the reality star said, "To say that I must be heavily medicated because my behavior was erratic or I did not have emotions is not okay in my eyes.”

She continued: “I feel like that violates some sort of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) law. And to make assumptions like that, it's damaging to a person.”

Healthcare professionals are subject to HIPAA, which stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This federal law was established with the purpose of safeguarding patients' medical records, ensuring that they are not disclosed without the patients' consent or awareness.