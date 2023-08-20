 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Kris Jenner's mock run for the presidency has resurfaced as her daughter Khloe recently spotted a banner promoting the campaign being flown over her.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Khloe shared a video clip featuring a plane flying a banner that read, "Kris Jenner for the President."

Last year, the momager hinted at running to become President of the United States. In June 2022, Kris Jenner posted an official campaign poster on her TikTok page and captioned the post, "I am so excited to finally announce..."

This wasn't Kris actually trying to run for president but she followed the viral trend #Krissed which featured a clip of her dancing set to "Lady Marmalade."

According to the Mirror, this comes after fans of Kardashian initiated a debate by suggesting that they had discovered the closest child to Kris Jenner.

Taking to Reddit, One of the fans shared a screenshot of Kris's Instagram bio and wrote, "She lists the businesses in a way as the most loved daughter on top. It's Kylie, Kim, Kendall, Kortney, and then Khloe."

Another fan quipped in the thread, "Poor Khloe, lol, always coming in last." 

A third one expressed, "Unfortunately, Khloe will always be last, no matter what she does." 

