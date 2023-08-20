'Celine Dion hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days'

Celine Dion's smooth vocal chords has soothed fans for decades. However, it is feared that the Canadian singer might never sing due to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, as she has reportedly shut herself down from the world.

Postponing several gigs this year, the My Heart Will Go On crooner has difficulty finding the right medication for her condition, leaving her with reported bouts of depression.

One source close to the singer told The National Enquirer, "Celine hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days — and with good reason. She has trouble walking and is at the mercy of loud noises that trigger spasms, which make her susceptible to failing. Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable."

While the insider added the pop icon condition is getting worse with time.

Recently, the 55-year-old's youngest sister Claudette updated fans about her current situation.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," adding, "We trust her. It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Last December, Dion revealed she was diagnosed with a one-in-a-million disease.

In an emotional Instagram video clip, she told fans, "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.

While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."



